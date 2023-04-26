Lori Thompson

As I write this, we are experiencing yet another snow storm here in Pine City. I am hoping that by the time this is published, our long winter is behind us, and we are fully jumping into the warm growing seasons of spring and summer. I am so ready for colors of green, red, yellow violet, and all the beauty of new growth. My soul and senses are craving the sights, sounds, smell, touch and warmth associated with soft new growing grass, flowering trees, birds chirping and nesting, sunshine and even rain.

