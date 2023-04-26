As I write this, we are experiencing yet another snow storm here in Pine City. I am hoping that by the time this is published, our long winter is behind us, and we are fully jumping into the warm growing seasons of spring and summer. I am so ready for colors of green, red, yellow violet, and all the beauty of new growth. My soul and senses are craving the sights, sounds, smell, touch and warmth associated with soft new growing grass, flowering trees, birds chirping and nesting, sunshine and even rain.
Our personal lives also have seasons of growth, and unfortunately, the growth often happens during or following a difficult season. Ephesians chapter 4 is filled with practical advice on growing, especially as Paul teaches about unity and working together. I love how he addresses the uniqueness of each individual and also the very real and important impact on, and role in, each other’s lives as a community.
As believers in Christ, we each have our own unique calling and gifts that He is pleased to give. According to the Bible Knowledge Commentary, “Each believer is to function in Christ’s body by God’s enablement, proportionate to the gift bestowed on him, no more and no less.” How encouraging that Christ enables us to use and share with His body of believers the measure of His gift granted each of us by grace, and He does not expect us to be all things. It is often easy to fall into Satan’s trap of comparing ourselves with others, desiring or trying to be more than our calling – which then can lead to feeling “less than” and as if our gift is not important.
In verses 15-16, we are challenged “to grow up in every way into him (Christ)”… and “when each part is working properly, makes the body grow so that it builds itself up in love.” Our part in helping the body grow, is to be working properly as an individual. How do we do that? Ephesians 4 is sprinkled with many ingredients of growth:
v. 2 – With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bear with one another in love.
v. 3 – Be eager to maintain peace.
v. 15 – Speak the truth in love.
v. 22 – Put off your old self.
v. 23 – Be renewed in the spirit of your minds.
v. 24 – Put on the new self.
v. 25 – Put away falsehood, speak the truth.
v. 26 – Be angry and do not sin.
v. 27 – Give no opportunity to the devil.
v. 28 – Do honest work and share with those in need.
v. 29 – Use graceful speech and words.
v. 32 – Be kind, tenderhearted, and forgiving.
I am ready for a growing season – personally, in our community, and in God’s creation! How about you?
lori thompson is an InFaith field staff member and director of Evergreen Bible Camp.
