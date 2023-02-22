According to 97-year-old Doris Madison, “A person can’t just sit in a rocking chair and rock. You have to have purpose.” And having a purpose for her has always meant having a job and caring for others.
Doris was born on the farm her parents, Ray and Ella “Florence” Hadden, were renting outside of Red Oak, Iowa, on February 15, 1926. As it was for many people in the 1920s and ’30s, Doris remembers the days on the farm as being a great deal of hard work, which probably set the tone for her purposes in life.
Bulls and outdoor privies
Doris and her sister Maxine walked two miles to school, often taking a shortcut through the neighbor’s field while keeping a wary eye out for the bull. The only heat in their house came from a coal-burning stove in the kitchen, so the upstairs bedrooms were always cold. With no indoor plumbing, baths were once a week in a tub behind the stove, but the worst part was the outdoor privy because she always feared a snake would come up through the hole.
But the hard work also created good memories. She remembers the neighbors getting together to help each other during threshing time, the women cooking in the kitchen while the men worked in the fields, and she remembers the neighbors taking turns hosting dances in their homes. Dining room tables would be cleared out to make a dance floor, and people who really knew how to fiddle, pulled out their fiddles, and the dancing began.
When Doris was nine, the family left the farm and moved into the town of Red Oak. For Doris, it was a good move because there was so much to do. There were more children to play with, real sidewalks, dances at the armory, Wednesday night band concerts in the town square, and on Saturday nights people walked around the town square, visiting and enjoying ice cream cones for a nickel.
The first of Doris’s many jobs was at the Red Oak dimestore where she worked until graduating from high school in 1943. Immediately after graduating, as a “too young and too stupid 17-year-old,” she and her fiance Estel Madison (who had recently been honorably discharged from the marines) knocked on the Justice of the Peace’s front door at midnight on May 8, 1943, and, surprisingly, he got out of bed and performed the marriage ceremony.
After getting married, Doris worked in the office of the Thomas D. Murphy Company, then at the Montgomery County National Bank where she worked the posting machine, balancing to the penny, the bank’s daily deposits and withdrawals every night. In 1946, Estel, who was working for Gambles Department Store, was transferred to Leavenworth, Kansas, so the family, which now included two small daughters, Cheryl and Kathy, and Doris’s mother, left Iowa for Kansas.
Estel eventually became a correctional officer at the Leavenworth Penitentiary, while Doris cared for the children and worked first at the J.C. Penny store, then the Commerce Acceptance Company and finally at the “best job ever,” the Kansas City/Leavenworth Transportation Company. That office was staffed entirely by women with two exceptions: the boss and one man named Homer. The women took care of the money that came in and the tickets from the bus lines. Meanwhile, she and Estel were building their dream house and adding two boys, Gary and Mark, to the family.
Moving to Pine City
In 1959 Estel Madison was hired to help reopen the Sandstone Prison, which had been shut down since 1949, so the family moved once again. Doris was unhappy about leaving the house that had taken them five years to build, and was even more disappointed when she saw the small, rather primitive housing that was available in Sandstone. So when she saw the little house on Cross Lake Road that was better than anything in Sandstone, the family of seven, moved in. Cynthia and Colleen were born shortly after moving to Minnesota, and several additions were made to the little house over the years to accommodate the growing family.
Soon after settling in Pine City, and even with six children, Doris headed back to work. Through the years, she worked at many jobs. She wrote obituaries and proofread for the Pine City Pioneer, and she did payroll for both Fingerhut in Mora and for Plastech Research Company in Rush City. Later she worked for Pine County Social Services in Sandstone and then transferred to Pine County Human Services in Pine City, eventually working on caseloads that helped people get the services they needed, such as nursing home placement, medical care and food stamps. During this time, Doris and her husband Estel were divorced, and he passed away in 2001.
On July 5, 1985, Doris found another purpose for her life that expanded her caring for others. It was that day at a church in Cambridge that she and her daughter Cynthia accepted Jesus as their Savior and became Christians. A few years later, she and a friend went on a month-long mission trip to India and Japan. They planned to stay in the homes of missionaries and work with them, but their visas, unfortunately, were delayed. As a result, they were forced to wait a week in Malaysia until their documents arrived before heading on to India and Japan. Doris remembers that Malaysia was a beautiful country, but she would have enjoyed the stay there more if, once again, she hadn’t had to use an outdoor privy.
When Doris turned 65, people said she should retire, so she did. It wasn’t long, however, before she realized how much she missed working, so she took a job at the Jubilee grocery store and worked there until she was 80, only quitting then because the store closed! Still wanting to keep busy, she volunteered at the local food shelf until the COVID epidemic temporarily shut it down.
Her many jobs were just one of life’s purposes for Doris; caring for others was also important. She took care of the family through the tragic death of her 17-year-old daughter Colleen in a car accident, and she was there, caring for her son Gary and daughter Cheryl when they lost their battles with cancer. She also cared for her mother who had lived with Doris and the family since that first move from Red Oak, Iowa, back in 1946, and until last August she cared for her sweet, little cat, Little Orphan Annie.
Now at 97, Doris is grateful for family members (she has three surviving children, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren) who check on her with visits and phone calls, and she is especially thankful for her son Mark. With his help snowplowing, mowing, buying groceries during COVID, regularly checking on her and much more, Doris has been able to live comfortably in the same cozy, little house the family moved into in 1959.
But even as comfortable as she appears, she’s not one to just sit in a rocking chair and rock; in fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her checking out the “Help Wanted” signs downtown and applying for the another job. In my opinion, anybody would be lucky to have her.
