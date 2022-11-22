When asked for the reason for his longevity, Art Pangerl exclaimed, “I quit smoking 50 years ago!” He went on to say, “Also, we ate produce from the garden. All we bought at the Greeley Store was flour, sugar and coffee.” Art turned 90 this summer and enjoyed a big celebration in his honor.
Art described the community around the Greeley Store that was built by John Lundgren in 1897. The town of Greeley was approximately six miles west of Rush City. It was established in 1886 with the founding of a post office. There was also a sawmill, creamery, school, and a garage.
Art’s parents bought a farm near Greeley and this is where Art was born. Besides being a farmer, Art’s father Joe also did custom work. He died in 1974. Art’s mother Emma died in 1989. Art had three siblings – two sisters, Geneive Olson and Merle Nordeen along with one brother, Bernard Pangerl. Art attended the district 7 Royalton Township School north of Greeley through the eighth grade.
“We had no running water and only had an outdoor privy. I was 20 years old before we got running water in the house,” Art recalled. “When I was five, my brother and sisters took cans out to the pasture to milk our cows. I was the youngest of us kids.”
Art farmed until 1986 when he sold his cows and went to work for Royalton Township as a mechanic, ran a snowplow, and mowed ditches for 21 years. He also drove Pine City school buses during this time. “Then I kind of retired,” he remarked.
Art belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City his entire life.
Doris Mohr was his sweetheart. They were together for 38 years until she died in 2008. She brought her three children, Chuck, Tracy, and Terri into the relationship. He claims them for his own.
Threshing time was a big deal for farmers back in the day. It was a cooperative effort as all the neighborhood farmers followed the old threshing machine from field to field until all the grain from around the neighborhood was stowed away for the winter.
Art told about going swimming at Bear’s Ear on the Snake River to wash off all that dust and chaff after a long hot day of threshing.
Every fall, Art couldn’t wait to go deer hunting with his buddies. They called themselves the Weasel Gang! They have a cabin near Nickerson, Minn. in northern Pine County where Art also loves to fish.
Back in 1956, Art and the Weasel Gang got themselves an old buggy, put on harnesses and pulled that old buggy to represent Lenny’s Tavern in the Pine County Centennial Parade.
“My nephew and nieces put on a big party for me to celebrate my 90th birthday,” Art reminisced. “There were more than 200 people at my party – lots of old friends. Mine has been a good life and I’ve had lots of fun. Friends, family and neighbors all work together to help with whatever you need!”
