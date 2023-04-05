Ernie Lindahl
Diane Engelstad | Pine City Pioneer

On June 24, 1929, Norman and Agnes Lindahl welcomed their second son, Ernest “Ernie” Lindahl, into the family. He was born at home on the family’s dairy farm located north of Pine City on County Road 10. Today, at almost 94 years old, he has seen many changes in the Pine City area.

