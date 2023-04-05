On June 24, 1929, Norman and Agnes Lindahl welcomed their second son, Ernest “Ernie” Lindahl, into the family. He was born at home on the family’s dairy farm located north of Pine City on County Road 10. Today, at almost 94 years old, he has seen many changes in the Pine City area.
Ernie attended District 98 country school which was located three quarters of a mile down the road from their farm. There were only about eight or nine other students in various grades at the school during any given year, and he says that the teacher turnover was high with new teachers coming almost every year. Some of them were good, he says, and some were not so good.
As a youngster, Ernie spent his summers doing various chores, including milking cows and cleaning the barn. One time when he was six-years-old, his dad, older brother Robert and he were on an old hayrack. Ernie was holding on to the pole that connected the horses to the wagon when one of the wheels fell into a hole. The front of the wagon fell on the horses, and they took off running, dragging Ernie behind them. His brother caught up to him about a half mile down the road. Fortunately, he ended up with only some broken ribs and scrapes and bruises. There was no hospital to go to, so the doctor came out to the house and taped him up.
After completing the eighth grade, Ernie left school to work full time on the farm with his father. During these years, he remembers listening to the radio on Sunday, December 7, 1941, and hearing President Franklin Roosevelt’s speech declaring the bombing of Pearl Harbor to be “a day of infamy.” He also recollected the Armistice Day snowstorm when the family was snowed in for several days without electricity and only a wood stove for heat.
In 1952, he joined the army during the Korean War. His overseas duty, however, was a long way from Korea. He was stationed for six months above the Arctic Circle in Greenland on what had once been a German submarine base, but in 1952 was being used as an emergency landing air base for Scandinavian airlines. He remembers unloading a lot of prefabricated cement for hotels and barracks off of the ships and says it was a good day when his Army days ended. At the end of the war, Lindahl received an early release from the army and went back to the family farm.
It was also in 1952 that Lindahl married Doris Tracey, a Pine City girl who was introduced to him by Herb Fedder. They were married for 64 years and had one daughter who now lives in British Columbia and a son who lives locally.
Lindahl continued to farm for many years until his health forced him to retire. After having three heart attacks and being airlifted all three times down to Abbott Northwestern Hospital, he realized that he was no longer able to keep up with the work on the farm, so in 2006, he and Doris moved into town.
Lindahl has seen many changes in and around Pine City in the many years he has lived here. He remembers when the mail out to the farms was delivered by a horse drawn mail wagon and when the streets of the town, even Main Street, was unpaved. In the summer, a team of horses pulled a water wagon to spray the town’s streets to keep the dust down. People could catch a bus out of town at the Greyhound bus stop next to where the Voyageur Bottle Shop is today, and the 61 Cafe was kitty-corner from the Legion.
He remembers when Sauser’s Hardware Store expanded the building and opened a second entrance on Highway 61. At one time, he says, Pine City had seven auto dealerships, several farm implement businesses and three grocery stores including a Red Owl, Super Valu and a Fairway store.
Through the years, Lindahl has seen many changes and has learned first hand that nothing lasts forever. Based on his memories, he offered up an important reminder for all of us and has what has been his secret to longevity. “Take one day at a time, and don’t sweat the small stuff,” he said. “In the long run, and before you know it, most of it will all be forgotten. Just enjoy all the good days.”
