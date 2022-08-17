Eileen Connaker, age 95, credits her longevity to the love of her family, friends and her church. “My life has been blessed,” Eileen expressed with gratitude. She is surrounded by many photos of her extensive family.
Eileen’s maiden name was Glasow. She grew up east of Pine City and has been a local resident all her life. Her father Richard was a lineman for the power company, and when he met Eileen’s mother, Emma, she wanted him to transition to farming – a safer profession. Eileen had two brothers, Duane and Donald. She was the youngest. Eileen’s father passed away at age 71 while he was ice fishing. Her mother lived to be 98.
Eileen attended Milburn School for first
Eileen Connaker, age 95, credits her longevity to the love of her family, friends and her church. “My life has been blessed,” Eileen expressed with gratitude. She is surrounded by many photos of her extensive family.
Eileen’s maiden name was Glasow. She grew up east of Pine City and has been a local resident all her life. Her father Richard was a lineman for the power company, and when he met Eileen’s mother, Emma, she wanted him to transition to farming – a safer profession. Eileen had two brothers, Duane and Donald. She was the youngest. Eileen’s father passed away at age 71 while he was ice fishing. Her mother lived to be 98.
Eileen attended Milburn School for first through eighth grades. Milburn School was located near the farm where she grew up. Her first-grade teacher was Ted Buselmeier who later became her brother-in-law.
After her junior year of high school, she and her friend, Jean Eng, worked at Sears in St. Paul for the summer. She graduated from Pine City High School in 1945.
After graduation, Eileen worked for the Register of Deeds at the Pine County Courthouse until she was married.
Eileen loved to dance. She met her future husband, Jim Connaker, at the Topic Dance Hall. Eileen and Jim were married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1946. The weather early in the day was sunny and bright, but later a snowstorm ensued which complicated their wedding festivities, she recalled.
Their first son, Wally, was born on Christmas Eve in 1946, followed by their only daughter Cheryl, then Joe, John, and Patrick. Currently, their growing family consists of ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
As a youth, Eileen attended Zion Lutheran Church with her family. When she and Jim got married, she joined his church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She expressed her appreciation for her connection to this church.
After their children started school, Eileen worked at the Pine City Pioneer for five years then returned to the courthouse to work in the Payroll Department for nine years. At age 62, she quit working. By then, she qualified for Social Security, and Jim wanted her at home.
Jim’s parents bought a farm west of Pine City during the early 1920s. Jim, Eileen and their family also lived on this farm.
In 1962, Interstate 35 split their farm in half, with Jim and Eileen’s house on the west side of the freeway and a portion of the farm on the other side. Also, some of their acreage became Pine City Country Club. Moving machinery from one side of the freeway to the other was challenging, she remembers.
In 1965, Eileen’s parents had a retirement house built in Pine City. Jim and Eileen moved to the same house in 1981 after their son Patrick and his wife Sandy took over the family farm and Jim could retire. This is where Eileen lives currently.
Jim and Eileen loved to travel. The couple enjoyed seven cruises to the Caribbean. They also traveled to Switzerland and especially wanted to see Monte Carlo. During this trip, Jim had an ulcer flare-up, but fortunately, a pharmacist was able to help him with medication so they could enjoy the rest of their travels.
Eileen’s health has been good until this year. She needs a walker to get around now. For many years, Don Stoffel picked her up, and they played cards with friends at the Legion Hall.
“I wouldn’t change a thing in my life,” Eileen reflected with enthusiasm. “My family, friends and my church have been so very good to me. I’ve had a happy life!”
*Editor’s note: This story is part of the ‘Secrets to Longevity’ series. Here we will take a look at the lives of our local seniors over 90 years old where they will share their stories with us and what has kept them strong all their years. Please email editor@pinecitymn.com if you know of a local senior to profile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.