Agnes Kryzer is famous for her poppy seed kolaches. “Making kolaches is a family affair. Everyone gets involved,” she noted with enthusiasm. Even at age 96, she thinks nothing of making six dozen at a time!
When asked about her secret to longevity, Agnes answered, “Working every day – staying busy.”
Agnes was born in Beroun on July 14, 1925, to parents of Czech heritage. Her father was born in 1895 and mother was born a year later. She was the oldest of seven children – one brother and five sisters.
Established in 1895, Beroun was once a thriving community until 1993 when the Post Office closed. Still, many folks continue to live around the area. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beroun has been Agnes’ church for her entire life. Recently, this church celebrated 125 years of serving the community.
As the eldest child, Agnes had to work on the farm. In addition to helping with chores and field work, it was all hands-on deck when they butchered a pig. All the parts of the pig had to be processed. They rendered lard and made soap which was especially tedious.
After graduating from Pine City High School, Agnes attended Rasmussen Business College in St. Paul for a year to learn typing and shorthand.
Agnes worked at Northern States Power (NSP) until she married Jim Huml of Beroun in 1948. They had one daughter, Mary Ann, who was born in 1951. They lived on Jim’s farm and that is where she still lives today. Jim passed away in 1959.
In 1961, Agnes married Francis Kryzer. They had three children, Barb, Danny and Lori. All live nearby.
“We had a good life here on this farm,” Agnes explained. “We raised hay, corn, and soybeans. Also, we milked cows.”
In addition to being a farmer, Francis worked at Atscott Manufacturing as foreman of the night crew. Agnes worked at the First National Bank from 1953 until 1979, then at Plastech Corporation until 1990.
“Francis suggested that I should quit work so I could stay home and babysit our first grandchild,” Agnes quipped. “That was an easy decision.” From then on, her life has been dedicated to caring for her five grandchildren and, so far, one great-grandchild.
“Around the year 2001, we eased out of farming and then Francis passed away on August 11, 2003.” Agnes went on to say, “I’ve had a good life, productive and fruitful. My health has been mostly good. I have hobbies that I enjoy. I’ve been independent, traveled some and am surrounded by family and friends.”
Agnes Kryzer has touched many lives throughout her long life. She is appreciated by all who know her.
