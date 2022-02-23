*Editor’s note: This is the first in the ‘Secrets to Longevity’ series. Here we will take a look at the lives of our local seniors over 90 years old where they will share their stories with us and what has kept them strong all their years. Please email editor@pinecitymn.com if you know of a local senior to profile.
Joyce Lindquist, age 96, long-time Pine City resident was recently asked this question: “What have you done consistently in your life to help keep you young and healthy?” This was her answer.
“I brush my teeth and gargle with Listerine every morning. I never expected to live this long. Praise the Lord for that. I take life one day at a time. I like to knit and crochet. I read a lot for relaxation,” Joyce responded, then added, “I used to walk three miles daily and still drink three glasses of milk every day.”
Born in Hinckley on November 17, 1925, Joyce Lindquist, was an only child. Joyce’s mother was born in England and her father in Indiana. While working on a railroad crew, her dad learned to repair clocks and watches. Eventually, her parents owned and operated a jewelry store. Her mother waited on customers, served as the store administrator, and kept their accounts – all that with only a sixth-grade education. Joyce remembers that her dad was always busy at his work bench fixing clocks.
Eventually, Joyce’s parents bought their first car, a Model A Ford, when Joyce was in first grade. This was a momentous occasion since cars were rare those days.
“My parents both died young,” Joyce noted. Her father died of heart trouble in 1957 and her mother succumbed to kidney cancer in 1965.
For most of her life, Joyce enjoyed excellent health. Even so, her left knee was replaced 40 years ago. She had two rounds with Pancreatitis but because of her strong constitution, she recovered with no lasting effects.
She received her nursing training at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis between 1946 and 1949. Her education was focused on premature births which was providential because her own grandson Jacob was born a “preemie” to her third child who lives in Pine City, Adrienne Roubinek.
On January 20, 1951, Joyce was married to John Willis Lindquist and their marriage was blessed with four children. Joyce proceeded to list the names and birthdays including months, days, and years of each of their four children without hesitation. Remember, Joyce is 96 years old!
Her husband worked as a rural mail carrier for the Post Office. He traded cars every two years because of all the miles he put on every year. Muddy roads were worse than snow. Farmers were always very helpful.
Joyce was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest daughter Miriam entered kindergarten. After taking a refresher nursing course, she worked at Lakeside Hospital Nursing Home in Pine City, Rush City Hospital, Braham Hospital, and Pine City Public Health. Joyce retired in 1979.
Joyce and husband John owned a motor home. They traveled to Nova Scotia twice, to Alaska twice and to Mission, Texas for three months every winter for 30 years all totaled.
During those three months that they spent in Texas, Joyce worked in the intensive care of a hospital in McAllen, Texas. One of her tasks was to bring visitors to see hospitalized family members. Entire Mexican families would want to visit loved ones. It was her task to monitor the number of visitors with her typically winsome way.
Joyce’s husband passed away on July 15, 1993, at age 69. She continued to spend those winter months in Texas as had been their custom for so long.
For 40 years, Joyce enjoyed volunteering for the Pine City Library Board. Every autumn, the board put on a fund raiser at the Community Room consisting of hot dish, Jello, cookies, and beverage. Joyce always made Jello.
Joyce belonged to the Joy Circle at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church that met weekly from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. for breakfast and Bible study. “COVID shut us down,” she lamented.
At age 76, Joyce set off on a travel adventure all by herself! Her journey began in England to visit with a cousin then on to Wales, Scotland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Holland.
Joyce also traveled to the Ukraine to serve with a medical mission for two weeks in October of 2001. The medical mission consisted of six doctors, one dentist, and three other nurses. Joyce was assigned to take the blood pressure of the patients. During the first week, the team visited orphanages that were filled with children whose parents were too poor to keep them. “I smiled a lot because I couldn’t speak the language,” Joyce explained. Also, on this trip she toured the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
Throughout the duration of the medical mission, Joyce stayed with a wonderfully musical family which she enjoyed immensely. “After I returned home from my trip, I wrote to them to express my gratitude for their hospitality, but my letter was returned,” she reflected wistfully.
Four years ago, Joyce sold her house and her car, then moved to Northern Pines. She was matter of fact about the giving up the freedom that her car represented. She does take the bus at times. Most of all, Joyce enjoys playing Bingo twice a week.
Joyce summed up her perspective on life, “The length of your life is 100% in God’s hands. We can be gone in a split second in a car accident, or we could die from COVID-19.”
At age 96, Joyce Lindquist continues to celebrate her long life with a thankful heart.
