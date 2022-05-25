Between 2019 and now, the beach has often been the site of vandalism, said Pine City Parks & Recreation Director Stacy O’Rourke as she addressed the city council at the May 19 regular council meeting. She said that the skate park has suffered five graffiti incidents, with one person even taking up residency under the ramp. The pavilions and grounds have also been vandalized countless times, she added.
“Docks, playground equipment, and benches have been broken,” stated O’Rourke in her report. “The Lifeguard house has been broken into twice resulting in the loss of a stand-up paddleboard and other equipment.”
In the last week alone, vandalism at the beach resulted in $2,972.35 worth of damages. The majority of the vandalism of the beach takes place at night which is why O’Rourke suggested adding cameras and additional lighting.
“Research states that having lighting in the area [where vandalism occurs] will help prevent crime,” said O’Rourke.
Council member Gina Pettie added, “I’m happy to know we have security cameras and lighting because this happens every year.” O’Rourke said that the security cameras will cover the skate park as well.
A low quote from Pine Electric for $3,324 was obtained. The horseshoe league stated they will contribute $300 for lighting, and O’Rourke said that the project would be covered by the remaining funds from the electric project at Robinson Park.
All council members present voted in favor of the project.
