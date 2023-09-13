Selena Carlson

Selena Rae Carlson of Sturgeon Lake passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home at the age of 76.
Selena Rae “Sis” was born to Ray and Selina
(LeTourneau) Sybrant on the family farm in Rush City; number eight of nine children. She graduated from Rush City high school and later went on to Pine Tech for an accounting degree.
Sis married Milo Carlson, September 8, 1989, and they enjoyed raising their blended family together. They always had a hobby farm raising various animals together. She had a love and passion for horses and would take in any stray or wounded animal and nurture it back to health. She took pride in gardening and canning. She also had a lot of time into her flower beds and especially enjoyed her hollyhocks. She loved fishing with her husband Milo and if she wasn’t fishing she was preparing the fish fry for when they got home. Her love of birds made sure they were all fed; especially the humming birds. Selena Rae was very talented and loved to craft and paint; making gifts such as bird houses, doll houses, and doll furniture for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sis loved spending time with family and friends, hosting gatherings, dancing, singing, and telling endless stories of her life. She developed a great love of cooking and baking; gifting food items to everyone.
She gave all the best laughs with her sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all.
Selena Rae “Sis” is survived by her husband Milo Carlson of Sturgeon Lake; children Lisa (Frans) Carlson of Princeton, Sheldon Gallmeier of Pine City, Lynette Kuzel of Rock Creek, Connie (Dan) Schulz of Mora, Kathy (Jake) Mattila of Healy, Alaska; 17 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; siblings Frank Sybrant of S.D., Cindy (Larry) Butenhoff of Mora; sister-in-law Arlene Sybrant of Nev.; many nieces and nephews.
Sis is preceded in death by her parents, son Henry Karsten; sons-in-law Thomas Sprandel, Jeff Kuzel; seven siblings.
Reverend John Stiles officiated funeral services for Selena Rae Friday, September 8, with a visitation two hours prior all at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A reception followed the service at “The Garage” in Pine City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.