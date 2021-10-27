The Pine City High School girls tennis team continued to play hard this past week. The team as a whole practiced for their trip to the state tournament on Oct. 26 while members of the team competed in the individual section tournament.
Ella Sell and Brooke Boland represented the Dragons in singles and Addison Sell/Allison Unverzagt and Claire Emmons/Malia Mikyska represented the team in doubles for the individual section tournament.
Coach Kristin Unverzagt said the girls battled hard and represented our team proudly. Ella Sell earned a section place finish and a trip to the state tournament, while the team of Addison Sell/Allison Unverzagt took home a third place medal.
“I am so proud of their efforts as they shifted gears to new positions in this tournament,” Unverzagt said. “The girls had intensity, worked hard, and were fun to watch.”
The team had a few days of practice before the Dragons headed to Minneapolis for the state tournament, taking on Litchfield in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Ella Sell will compete in the individual tournament on Thursday, Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.