Pine City High School sophomore Ella Sell broke two school records in one week. On Tuesday, Sell broke the 1600m record, then on Thursday Sell broke the 3200m record while competing in Rush City. Both records had recently been held by Alaina Steele. For many years – and just three previous record holders ago – Sell’s aunt Becky Eberhart Boland held the same record in the 1600m.
