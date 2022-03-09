The Northern Lights Express continues to push for funding and support and met for their annual organizational meeting in late January at the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone. Andrew Johnson, former vice chair and Minneapolis council member, was appointed as the chair. Mentions of support were noted including Gov. Walz’s $16.1 million placeholder fund as part of his bonding bill, possible federal backing, Osprey Wilds, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and other support. Discussion of possible funding for the approximately $400 million project included a bonding bill, federal dollars and a cash appropriation bill.
Mille Lacs Band and Osprey Wilds support given
John Ongaro, St. Louis County intergovernmental relations director, noted that Melanie Benjamin, chief executive of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, has expressed her support of the NLX to Gov. Walz and last week met with President Biden’s newly appointed infrastructure czar, Mitch Landrieu, where Benjamin pitched the NLX as part of a $1 billion infrastructure bill.
“It was a nice one-two punch to appeal to the President and Governor,” said Ongaro. “I would like to thank the Mille Lacs Band and Chief Melanie Benjamin for keeping the NLX in her close thoughts.”
Brian Wood, Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center director, said that the center has submitted a letter of support. He noted, “I have been very interested and supportive of it, and it’s exciting that it will come to fruition and make a positive impact for schools to get up to our site. We could possibly partner with Arrowhead to get folks out to our services. Families that might not have the economic means to drive up … we want to focus on equity and inclusion. It could breathe life into the local community.”
Lenny Bonander spoke as a Sandstone resident and longtime supporter of the NLX. “I am a liaison for the NLX and for the record, Sandstone has been part of the project since the beginning and has been very supportive and has identified a possible location for a station stop, maintenance facility and layover facility,” said Bonander. “Sandstone is also an Amtrak stop … Sandstone was determined to be the best building site and shovel ready, but I don’t know where Sandstone is right now.”
Concerns, board appointments
A concern of safety regarding train stops was brought up by Jill Brown, NLX public relations director. She noted that some people believe that with trains also comes crime. “Every transit system I’ve been involved with has been through this phase … we have to assure people that trains are safe,” said Brown.
Duluth Councilor Janet Kennedy brought up concerns about the equity of appointing officers on the NLX board. “I want to make sure it’s transparent and open for other people in this position,” said Kennedy referring to the board chair position.
Keith Nelson, St. Louis County commissioner, responded saying, “You proposed a cut of funding from the City of Duluth [to the NLX] and that is one of the reasons I would not consider you for that [the board chair] position.”
Kennedy responded saying at that time, there was a pandemic and she believed that funding needed to go somewhere else. “It worked out in the end and you got more money from the cities than expected,” noted Kennedy.
Legislative steps and redistricting
Jeff Anderson, Costin Group intergovernmental relations contractor, said that with the legislature being in a bonding bill year, it “seems there is an appetite for a $2 million bonding bill” and that the DFL majority controlled House may write a larger $3 million bill. He added that the House will need a supermajority to pass and will need Republican support in the House to pass it on to the Senate.
“There is a $7 billion surplus that the legislature will have to look at, and it is a redistricting year which complicates things,” said Anderson, adding that on Feb. 15, the courts drew up districting lines with the new census information. “It is very unlikely that there will be a compromise on any sort of bill before then. Then legislators will know if they’re running for re-election … I don’t anticipate a whole lot happening until redistricting happens.”
He added that the legislature doesn’t have to pass a spending bill for the government to function this year and that there will be a desire by the Republicans to create tax cuts and the DFL to propose a spending bill.
On Monday, Rep. Mary Murphy (DFL-Hermantown), introduced an $85 million bonding bill (HF2681) which would go to the capital investment committee. Also proposed is a cash appropriation bill (HF2682) which will go through the House transportation finance division committee which would be a one-time allotment of cash that does not require a supermajority vote and would not need Republicans on board.
A $85 million investment from the State of Minnesota would be a match to a potential 80% federal contribution.
However, the House bills would need to pass through the Senate which is Republican controlled. Senator Jerry Newton (DFL-Coon Rapids) has agreed to introduce the companion bills in the Minnesota Senate.
Anderson said that they continue to work on support from Senate Republicans and have had conversations with Sen. Jason Rarick (R-Pine City). Anderson said they are hoping to make inroads with legislators that don’t necessarily support the project, along with the ones that don’t necessarily oppose it either.
Local benefit?
When asked via email and at the Jan. 26 meeting how the NLX project would benefit the City of Pine City, spokesperson Jill Brown and other organizers of the project initially gave no response but offered to set up a meeting. In a later email, Brown stated that the project would provide 3,000 construction jobs, 500 ongoing jobs, $150 million in increased property values (over a 40-year period), and emissions savings and CO2 reductions of $50 million (over a 40 year period), increased state and local tax revenue. In addition, Brown said that people are moving out of the Twin Cities and say they want to live in a more northern rural setting and commute to a city office on occasion; she added that the NLX project would help provide that transportation. She cited that a Sunday Star Tribune article stated that Cambridge and Isanti are considered “hot exurbs.”
The NLX passenger rail is proposed to run four round trips per day between Target Field in Minneapolis and the Depot in Duluth, with stops at Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley, and Superior. If funding is secured, people would start riding in about three years.
Opponents of the project cite the overall cost that could be placed into the existing infrastructure, the $30 for a one-way trip and the $60 round trip cost per person which would be much more costly for a family to ride the train versus vehicle travel. They also note that transportation from the station to a destination would have to be accessed.
NLX cites benefits as an alternative to car or air travel and an option for those unable to drive. Travel time between Minneapolis and Duluth is anticipated to be around two and a half hours.
