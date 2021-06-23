On Wednesday, June 2, Senator Amy Klobuchar stopped by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 Training Facility in the Hinckley area to discuss workers’ education and training, and how area workers can develop the skills they need to succeed in the economy of the future. She spoke with  Jason George, business manager/financial secretary of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, and Tim Worke, CEO of the Associated General Contractors (AGC). Klobuchar discussed with them her legislation to  help create and expand pre-apprenticeship and registered apprenticeship programs; and  help citizens save for and access skills training, apprenticeships, and professional development programs.

