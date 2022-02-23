Senate Republicans rolled out a $65 million C.O.P.S. Program, which stands for “Creating Opportunities in Public Safety.” The proposals focus on recruitment to address the peace officer shortage affecting the entire state. The six different bills help young people get their degree in law enforcement, provide opportunities for nontraditional entrants into policing, and fund a marketing campaign as well as continuing education to highlight the honorable profession and long-term benefits of a career in law enforcement.
“People across Minnesota are feeling less safe in recent months, and part of that is because our state is short nearly 800 officers,” Senator Jason Rarick (R-Pine City) said. “Men and women are just feeling driven away from the profession as a result of the negativity, and demonization policing saw over the last year. The package proposed today is specifically designed to counteract that and bring safety back to our communities by showing men and women seeking to become LEOs that they have our respect and appreciation.”
Across the nation, law enforcement positions are opening up faster than they can be replaced by retirement or resignation. In 2021 alone, The Star Tribune reported Minnesota saw 32 Police Chiefs retire. The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board Job board shows openings for licensed peace officers in at least 65 agencies. Minneapolis and St. Paul have nearly 300 open positions to fill as of last month, with the state currently lacking upwards of 800 officers.
