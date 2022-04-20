Recently a Facebook friend and former student appeared to be struggling from the tone of his posts. His friends were commenting on the post asking how he was doing.
His first post I thought was concerning, but like we often do, I just kept scrolling. Then there was another post where he came right out and said he needed help. I decided to message him privately to see if he was OK.
I simply messaged, “You doing okay?”
He responded and seemed to appreciate the opportunity to pour out to someone. He said he feels empty inside with some days being better than others but that today put him in a bad state of mind. He said that it’s a constant struggle to overcome his demons and elaborated a bit on what was going on.
I responded saying I was glad to hear he was okay and that I have been feeling down recently as well. I told him he’s not alone in feeling that way, especially with the terrible weather we’ve had and how isolated we’ve all been with COVID – but that it will get better. I said he could call anytime or I could take him to lunch if he needs someone to talk to and that I would be praying for him.
I was surprised by his response, thinking that he was probably annoyed having this old lady message him. But he said that it meant the world to him and that he would love that and that by my reaching out, it was the Lord speaking to him.
I don’t say all this to make myself out as some sort of super-encourager because I’m not. I’ve been pretty selfish lately. Like so many, I’ve cocooned myself in the house unless forced to go outside for shopping or work or other commitments. I certainly have not reached out to people who are hurting, and like I told this young man, it seems like I’ve been in need of encouragement myself. My family can attest to my grumpiness and doldrums of late.
But I think if we’re honest, we all could say it’s been a pretty brutal winter and a pretty brutal last two years. It’s been tough to keep your head up at times.
My friend’s statement, coming right out and saying he needed help was bold and admirable. So often people don’t come right out and say they need help; they might show it in more subtle ways. There may be a change in behavior, or they may talk about feeling hopeless or worse.
If you see someone struggling, please reach out. Talk directly about their mental well-being and where they’re at in life. Be willing to listen and allow them to express their feelings openly, without judgment. Get involved. Be available. Show interest and support.
And it doesn’t matter how much of an age difference there is between the person you reach out to and yourself. I can attest that even people much younger and much older have been an encouragement to me in the past.
I have been guilty about not reaching out to people during this pandemic and withdrawing into the isolation of a Netflix series. But I think it’s time for us all to connect – and not via Zoom. It may be time for us to come out of our houses and take time for coffee with a friend. Or simply send a message or pick up the phone to see how people are doing.
We all need that extra support from friends and family. Even a stranger can bring encouragement.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
