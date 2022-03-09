It’s been fun to see people in the Pine City community send in their story ideas over the last few months I’ve been here. Please continue to send those stories and tips in. Even if you’re not sure it’s a story, it just might be, and we’d love to hear from you.
We recently kicked off a couple of fun series called “Secrets to Longevity” and “Where are they now?”
The “Secrets to Longevity” series focuses on seniors over the age of 90 who will share their life story with us and any “secrets” they have to living a long life. We’ve had a few people message us with names of Pine City residents that would be a great fit for the Longevity series, and we appreciate that! If you know of a senior who would talk with either Shirley Schmidt or myself, please email us with their contact information.
The “Where are they Now?” series focuses on Pine City grads that are doing notable and exciting things. If you know of a candidate for that series, please reach out with contact information of the individual so we can contact them.
But we don’t know what we don’t know, as the saying goes, so a tip is always appreciated.
Another exciting thing happening here at the Pioneer, and our sister papers to the north, is the hiring of a full-time reporter to be split between the Pioneer and the northern papers: Hinckley News, Pine County Courier and Askov American.
Lance Furbor has accepted that position, so you’ll likely see him around town and the county. He will be covering county board and other local stories/events. Lance has primarily written sports stories for the Pioneer, is an excellent photographer and retired forensics investigator. So he comes with a lot of great experience, and we’re excited to have him on board. If you see him around town, please say “hi” and share any story ideas you may have with him.
We are still in need of a part-time editorial assistant at the Pioneer. The position comes with some flexible hours. Mondays and Tuesdays are in the office and pretty hands on as we’re all putting the paper together those days, but the other day is flexible. It’s a great job for someone looking to get out of the house and hang out with us – we’re a pretty chill and fun group.
Again, if you have a story idea or a tip on something concerning going on in the Pine City community, please email editor@pinecitymn.com or flag Lance down if you see him.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
