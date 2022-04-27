Senior Dog team fares well

Pictured are team members Sophie Lahti, Vivian Lahti and Alyssa Olson.

 Photo by Darlene Smetana

The Pine County Senior Dog team received reserved grand champion at the State Project Bowl on April 9. Knowledge questions included dog breeds, 4-H rules in obedience, agility, rally, and showmanship, and on veterinary healthcare.

