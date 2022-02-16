Pine City Area, 9 - Becker/Big Lake, 3
The Pine City Area Boys Hockey team recognized their outstanding senior class and celebrated with a victory over Becker/Big Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Coach Seth Sauter summed up the evening, “What a great night for our seniors. Anytime you get a performance like that from your leaders, the results are going to be good.”
The scoring sheet was loaded with contributions from the talented senior class. Senior forward Seth Linnel and senior defenseman Jimmy Lindblom, assisted by Linnel, each scored in the first period. The Dragons outshot the Eagles 11-7 in the first period. Both goals gave the Dragons confidence going into the second period.
The second period featured more offensive firepower from the senior class. This time Nick Sinn assisted by Lindblom and Thurman hit the back of the net. That goal extended the Dragon lead to 3-0, later the Eagles would cut into the lead with their first goal of the night. However, senior Mason Mikyska assisted by McCoy Leger and senior Aidan Welch extended the lead to make it 4-1. Pine City continued to control the action in the second outshooting the Eagles 12-8. Outstanding goaltending by Mason Olson and solid defensive play gave the Dragons the edge.
The final period would be all Dragons as they unloaded the bench and gave the senior class and underclassman lots of opportunities. Aidan Welch scored a short-handed goal early in the third period. The Eagles would score on two powerplay chances in the third period, but that was all they could add. The Dragons would tally three more goals to complete the route. Senior Mason Mikyska and Seth Linnell both added their second goals of the night. Mason Rydberg also got into the action with multiple assists in the third. Underclassman, Griffen Faur, would score his second goal of the season as well as freshman Landon Marfeld.
Coach Sauter on the atmosphere, “It was great to see a lot of fans in the stands to support our seniors and our team. The student section was great and provided a lot of positive energy for us. A fun night overall.”
Pine City Area, 3 - Rock Ridge, 10
The Dragons started the night off right scoring the game’s first goal off of a shot by senior defensemen Nick Sinn. When asked about senior Nick Sinn contributions, Sauter added, “Nick has been a great addition to our team this year.” He is a great skater and can really move the puck up the ice.
The first period would end with both teams tied at one. Senior captain Jimmy Lindblom tied the game up at two in the second off of a nice shot from the slot to beat the Rock Ridge goaltender. Sauter praised his senior captain, “Jimmy has been playing some great hockey lately.” He has really stepped up and been a great leader for us.” The goal was assisted by senior captain, Seth Linnell. The Dragons would enter the third period down 4-2.
Sophomore Gavin Broz would score the third goal for the Dragons on a nice rush up the ice putting in his own rebound. Sauter complimented his player, “A very nice goal by Gavin. He used his speed to gain entry into the opponent’s zone and followed his own shot to bury it in the back of the net.” The goal was assisted by sophomore Hunter Haug.
Coach Sauter was proud of his team’s fight and determination, noting, “We were in this game until the third period. The boys played hard but we could not capitalize on the opportunities that we did have early in the game. The Dragons’ last regular season game was Monday, Feb.14, in Mora.
