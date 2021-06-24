Two recent crashes in Pine County brought home the need for safe driving on area roadways. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that there were 45 fatal crashes in May 2021, compared with 25 last year.
Crash on Highway 70
Two people were injured on June 10 when their vehicle crashed and rolled on Highway 70.
According to the Minnesota State patrol, on the afternoon of June 10 a Ford Fusion driven by Kyle John Schweitzer, 19, of Palms, Michigan was traveling eastbound on Highway 70. At 4:59 p.m., the vehicle was near Royalton Road when it left the roadway, hitting the left embankment and rolling end over end before coming to a rest.
Schweitzer and his passenger, an 18-year-old woman also from Palms, Michigan, received what the state patrol describes as non-life threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Essentia Ambulance, along with Braham and Pine City firefighters responded to the crash.
Schweitzer and his passenger were transported to Welia Health.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, both parties were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
SUV strikes bicycle
An Askov woman was seriously injured after a sport utility vehicle hit the bicycle she was riding along Highway 23 near Bruno on the morning of June 9.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Wednesday, June 9 at approximately 7:40 a.m. a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Crystal Joy Griffin, 30, of Kerrick was heading southbound on Highway 23 and approaching mile marker 302 near Bruno when it approached a woman on a bicycle – Stefanie Ann Youngberg, 45, of Askov.
The state patrol reports that the Yukon then struck the bicycle from behind.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Pine County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Air Ambulance, Askov Fire, Essentia Health ambulance and the DNR all responded to the crash.
Youngberg was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. Griffin was not injured.
Roads were dry at the time of the incident, and alcohol was not involved with the crash.
