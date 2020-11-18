Though the usual in-person Veterans Day gathering wasn’t in the cards this Nov. 11, Pine City volunteers came together to deliver hot, delicious meals to go to local veterans, to honor their service and sacrifice.
Servers honor service
Scott and Sandy Jeanson | The Pioneer
Updated
