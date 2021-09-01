Sharon Stephani

Sharon Emilie (Hall) Stephani, 84, of Pine City died peacefully on Monday August 23, 2021, with her loving husband of 62 years by her side.
Sharon was born on January 14, 1937, in Austin to Mamie Ellen (Lund) Hall and Leonard Lamont Hall. She began her faith filled life at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin and graduated from Austin High School. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Joseph, moving to Minneapolis/Spring Lake Park to raise their family. Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Mounds View became her faith foundation during this time. This remained home until 2002 when Pine City became her final residence and True Vine Lutheran Church in Mora was her worship location.
Sharon enjoyed time with her family, playing cards, fishing, camping, music, and her special relationship with the Lord.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband Joseph Arthur Stephani; their six children, Sherri (William) Perkins of Sandstone, Allen (Debbie) Stephani of Big Lake, Linda (Ronald) Geiser of Winter, Wisconsin, Gregory (Kelly) Stephani of Ham Lake, Richard (Tonia) Stephani of St. Paul, Thomas (Andrea) Stephani of Blaine; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Services were held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2021, followed by a celebration of life at Braham Event Center, 655 8th ST SW, Braham.
