Blue skies, temperatures in the low 90’s, and winds gusting to 22 mph greeted 28 Pine City High School state participants as they gathered early in the morning on June 20 to compete in Class 9A of the Minnesota State Clay Target Championship. The 15 Minnesota high schools with the largest trap shooting teams were represented at the shooting range in Alexandria. The team walked away with a first place finish in the Novice Division and a third place finish in the Junior Varsity Division. 

