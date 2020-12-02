Blake Zemek and Allyson Chromey both had successful hunts this year. Blake passed on 12 does during youth season and another eight at the start of rifle before harvesting the eight-pointer he’s pictured with here. Allyson hunted all three weekends, and the morning of the last day she wore a new-to-her hat belonging to her great, great uncle Myles Stockdill (pictured). She got her seven-pointer using her great uncle Jim Klinkhammer’s rifle.
