A Beroun couple, Brad and Jenna Steele, came home to a horrific scene on their farm in late March. Their sheep had been attacked and killed, and a pack of dogs are suspected as the assailants.
The couple, who live east of Beroun on County Road 14, left for a short trip on Sunday, March 27 and had asked a neighbor to come and close up their chicken coop at dusk or dark. The neighbor had done this before when the couple had taken short trips.
Steele’s neighbor and friend, Shari Matzke, called the Steele’s that night when she arrived to have a pack of dogs, who appear to be German Shepherd or a mix of the breed, barking and growling at her. Matzke was intimidated, so the Steele’s phoned another friend to come and assist. The other friend was able to scare the dogs off, but what they would discover next would be most shocking.
Matzke discovered that six sheep had been killed and called the police. Later it would be discovered that the Steele’s sheep, Julian, Bubbles, Flash, and Darling, had been cornered in their shed, mauled and torn apart. Jenna suspected that their ram, Julian, had been protecting the other sheep until the end.
Another sheep, Snickers, appeared to be slaughtered on the path to the water trough. And another, Sassy, who was their girl who would slip under the fence in the summertime to get to grass on the other side, was found lying under the pine tree in their front yard.
Blood was found smeared on the house with fur scattered around the yard and barnyard. It appeared that the dogs had gone for the throats of the sheep and managed to kill them despite their thick winter coats. The sheep were not eaten but appeared to be violently attacked.
The sheep were all family pets, and the Steele’s have never had a problem like this in the three years they’ve had the animals, despite hearing coyotes and wolves on occasion.
“We have never had any dogs like this at our house before and have never had an issue with coyotes or wolves,” said Jenna Steele. “The sheep were very friendly and loved to get you in there so you would give him some pets.”
The Steele’s had an electric fence around the sheep and had recently thought about getting a donkey to protect the family sheep.
Out of the eight sheep, one sheep, Big Mama, ran about two miles to a neighbor’s house on County Road 14 and was able to survive, and another sheep, Marshmallow, went missing.
Big Mama is now penned in a tiny enclosure. “I am terrified to let her roam yet,” said Steele. “We are heartbroken. These are our pets. They weren’t meat animals or anything like that. We raised them and cared for them. Just like you love your dogs and cats, sheep are lovable animals.”
After just over a week, Marshmallow was found standing outside the enclosure where Big Mama was kept. Marshmallow had blood on her neck and an injured leg.
“I thought my eyes were deceiving me when I saw movement in my field where Big mama was,” said Steele. “But I got out and looked and it was her. I am so thankful to have her back and that Big Mama isn’t alone anymore. Big mama even seems happier.”
Steele speculates that the missing sheep ran far enough off and hid out of sight of their searches as Jenna searched their woods for days looking for the lost sheep.
Steele said that she doesn’t wish harm on any animals but added that the dogs are terrifying. “I have never heard of domestic dogs doing something like this unless under very specific circumstances,” said Steele. “But I will suggest to anyone that if they see these dogs to call the police. We are completely heartbroken over this, and they aren’t replaceable. And not to mention, I’m scared. It scares me to go outside at night wondering if they are out there. And I am just so thankful my friend Shari was not hurt by them. They were very scary dogs.”
With information on the pack of dogs, please call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 629-8380.
“We are offering a reward for any information that leads us to the dog’s owners,” added Steele.
