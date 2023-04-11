In a letter to parents on Monday, Pine City School Superintendent Cindy Stolp said that the high school received the same type of call that a few of the surrounding schools received in the past week.
She said the call was anonymous and indicated a potential concern for the school. Each of those calls, including a call to Braham Public Schools, were deemed not credible by authorities.
As a precaution on Monday, the high school did not let visitors into the schools, dismissed the students in a staggered manner with buses arriving home a bit later than usual and either canceled after school activities or moved them indoors, with each coach confirming the details.
“The safety and security of the students, staff and community are a top priority,” added Stolp.
Also in a letter to parents on Monday, Braham School Superintendent Ken Gagner stated:
“As reported earlier, I want to once again share that the rumors regarding school safety concerns at Braham Area Schools for Monday, April 10, 2023 are untrue. The matter was thoroughly investigated late last week with our local law enforcement partners and there was ZERO credibility to the initial reports.
We apologize for any confusion this may have caused. It’s always difficult to decide if rumors which are determined to be unfounded should be shared. On the one hand, we don’t want to cause unnecessary worry and give credibility to the rumor, and on the other hand we realize rumors, whether untrue to true, can still circulate and cause concern.”
[We] do know that nothing is more important in our school than the safety of our staff and students. The district has a comprehensive safety plan in place which is reviewed annually by all local law enforcement agencies and the Department of Homeland Security. In the event of a credible concern, you can be assured you will be notified.”
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said that over the past couple years there have been calls made to schools across the U.S. which range from odd questions to full out bomb threats.
“Last week, we were notified through the state fusion center that several schools in Minnesota had recently received calls that were determined to be false,” said Sheriff Nelson. “The call to Pine City was similar in nature. Our school resource officer (SRO) spoke with school administration, and they decided on the approach to take. I think the response by both us and the school was appropriate and allowed for some normality and continued security.”
He added that when law enforcement and schools make these decisions, take many things into consideration. “The most recent ‘threat’ was vague and more of a mention of school incidents than a direct threat,” noted Nelson. “Regardless, both the school and the Sheriff’s Office responded in a manner that allowed for an increased response if needed. We will continue to discuss our response internally and with school staff to ensure we address any changes that should be made. I thank the school and the community for supporting the SRO program and the relationships we have with both.”
