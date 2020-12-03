The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is looking into using drone aircraft to fight crime and improve public safety in Pine County.
Hundreds of law enforcement agencies in the United States are currently using the small, remote-controlled hovering aircraft, which can be fitted with optical, zoom and even thermal cameras. These can take and record video, allowing officers to get a different perspective from a safe vantage point when dealing with surveillance of suspects, crime scene analysis, search and rescue or reconstructing accidents.
Public hearing Dec. 15
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will be holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15 for consideration of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office use of a drone aircraft.
The meeting will be held by telephone and video conference. Information on how to connect will be posted on the county website at www.co.pine.mn.us.
Those unable to join via electronic means may join in person at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 North in Sandstone.
Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing by mailing to: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive, Pine City, MN 55063 or via email to Jeffrey.Nelson@co.pine.mn.us. All written comments must arrive before the scheduled hearing or be presented at the hearing.
