The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is taking the recent onset of mass shootings around the country seriously as they are increasing their active shooter training as their budget allows. Deputies recently completed training at the former Lakeside nursing home in Pine City.
“Unfortunately, the active shooter scenario is a real threat in many different settings and any time of day,” says Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson. “We are preparing all our deputies to be able to respond in a rapid, cohesive manner. The training is also valuable for all aspects of our jobs, not just an active shooter situation.”
The training was led by two active shooter trained instructors, Deputy Aaron Quesenberry and Deputy Boston Gilderman. All Pine County deputies will be put through this training, and the sheriff’s office has opened the training up to the other law enforcement partners in the county, added Nelson.
During the training, the officers perform in various shooting scenarios including a school, office and retail environment. Gilderman and Quesenberry set the stage for the situation and set the action in motion. Deputies use simulated ammunition and are dressed in protective gear to fend off rubber bullets.
The “active shooter” is given instructions on where to go and hide and any other instructions to catch the officers off-guard. The officers are then sent into the situation and have to respond based on their classroom training. Once the situation ends, either by the assailant being taken out or vice-versa, the post-scenario evaluation begins. This is done several times during the day.
“This was an innocent victim in a room,” Quesenberry says to the officers. “What did you guys see? This is where someone pops out at you, and you know where the threat is and have to go fast and start clearing (doing a threat assessment of a room).” He says their goal, with no shots actively fired, is to clear a room and to make sure there are no victims or “bad guys” in each room they go past. Quesenberry goes on to advise the officers on protocol for different situations that may have arisen.
Shooting statistics and demographics
The Federal Bureau of Investigation states that there have been 61 shootings in 2021 that have been categorized as active shooter incidents. This number has increased from 31 shootings in 2017, 30 in 2018, 30 in 2019, and 40 in 2020 and represents a 52.5% increase from 2020 and a 96.8% increase from 2017.
Of the 61 shootings in 2021, 103 people were killed and 140 wounded. Two officers were killed. Sixty of the sixty-one shooters were male and one was female. Eleven of those shooters committed suicide and fourteen were killed by law enforcement. One shooter was killed at another location before law enforcement arrived. Four were killed by a citizen. Thirty of the sixty-one shooters were apprehended by law enforcement, and one is still at large.
The highest number of casualties, in the five year data gathered by the FBI, occurred in 2017 with 143 people killed.
California saw the highest number of active shooter events in 2021 with six shootings, Georgia saw five incidents, Colorado and Florida each saw four incidents, two incidents each occured in Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, and South Carolina. One incident occured in each state of Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Thirty-two of the 61 active shooter incidents occurred in areas of commerce (ie… grocery stores and manufacturing sites), 19 incidents occurred in open spaces (ie … interstate highways, public beaches, public parks and one at a U.S. Army facility), three in residences, three in government buildings, two in schools (middle school and high school), one in a house of worship, and one at a health care facility.
Shooters ranged from 12 years old to 67 years old. Two were under 18 years old, 14 were 19-24 years old, 18 were 25-34 years old, 10 were 35-44 years old, 9 were 45-54 years old, 6 were 55-64 years old, and 1 was 67 years old.
More information can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/active-shooter-incidents-in-the-us-2021-052422.pdf/view.
