Keeping ourselves and our children safe at home and away from home is as important as ever. Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said there are two important factors to keep in mind to help improve the chances of avoiding becoming the victim of a crime.
“People tend to get into their safety bubble and forget to be aware of their surroundings,” Nelson said. “Most of us are in our ‘comfort zone’ and shouldn’t be. The other [factor] is communication with their law enforcement agency and their neighbors.”
Nelson pointed out that most criminal acts are crimes of opportunity, and have a risk versus reward effect on criminals. If the risk is too great they will move on.
There are a number of thing people can do to keep safe at home:
• Keep bushes and brush trimmed up to prevent hiding spots for would be burglars.
• Provide lighting for dark areas, perhaps a motion controlled light or camera.
• Web cameras can also provide notifications of possible threats.
Nelson said that neighbors should watch out for each other, and should share information with law enforcement.
“Communication between the community and the Sheriff’s Office is huge,” he said. “If you see something that is not right, let us know.”
This might be a vehicle that appears to be watching the neighborhood or high traffic at a particular house – or even someone sleeping in the park or alley.
A lot of these same concepts also apply when people are away from home shopping.
• When walking to and from a store people should be aware of potentially dangerous situations. And even if a person is on a cell phone, they should still be alert to what is going on around them.
• Individuals should use extra caution when out at night, and consider asking a trusted person to accompany them to their car. Make sure to have the car’s key fob in hand to use if necessary.
• Keep vehicles clean and neat. A jacket in the back seat might appear to hide an item risking theft. Drivers are less likely to be a victim of a break-in if thieves feel the risk is too high, and move on.
Pine County residents can take action to keep their children safe when they are out and about.
“It is important for them to be aware and have a plan for emergencies,” Nelson said
• He suggested the child and trusted person have a password that only they know, one that can be shared with a friend or neighbor if the child needs to go with that person.
• Another option is to share a list of trusted people that are the children are allowed to go with in the case emergency.
• Don’t put their names on items or clothing that are visible to someone else.
“There is a balance between scaring our children and educating them on being safe,” Nelson said. Parents should evaluate their individual children and their level of understanding and go from there.
Nelson also mentioned that residents should refrain from answering phone numbers that are unknown or out of the area. The caller may already have certain information when they call. Do not confirm what they have or give them additional personal information.
“Awareness and communication are key to staying safe,” Nelson said. “If you see something, call, and we will investigate.”
The Pine City Pioneer has a section on law enforcement activity and a record of arrests in the Sheriff’s Blotter section of each week’s newspaper. The sheriff also uses WCMP 100.9 FM to communicate with the public. A weekly Thursday morning report at 7:30 a.m. updates Pine County residents on current trends and events affecting the community.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office office phone number is 320-629-8380. The Pine City Sheriff’s office radio dispatch 24-hour number is 800-450-3930. It is answered day and night, and also weekends. Let it ring on nights and weekends, because it may take some time to switch to a dispatch officer.
