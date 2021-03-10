A Sturgeon Lake man has been charged with burglarizing a car dealership three blocks away from his home while wearing a GPS ankle bracelet due to probation from a previous burglary conviction.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court, on Feb. 26 at approximately 8:42 a.m. a Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Old Mill Auto Sales, located at 8978 Market Street in Sturgeon Lake, for a theft call. The deputy arrived at the car lot and was told that batteries were missing from three vehicles on Feb. 25 between 4-5 a.m.
One of the car batteries was found under a black Chevrolet Malibu. There was damage to the Malibu under the hood, where he it appeared the suspect was trying to start the vehicle. The cost to repair the damage was estimated $200-$300, while the cost to replace and install the batteries was $540.
The deputy was shown video surveillance of the male suspect and immediately recognized Nathan Jay Schwarz, 40, of Sturgeon Lake. The deputy knew that Schwarz was living three blocks away from the car lot.
The deputy then made contact with Schwarz’s probation officer. The probation officer reported that Schwarz is currently being monitored through a GPS ankle bracelet. He reviewed the ankle bracelet data and determined that Schwarz was at the car lot between 4-5 a.m. on Feb. 25, when the battery theft occurred.
Schwarz was previously convicted of third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property in 2017.
Schwarz has been charged with felony theft an misdemeanor property damage. The maximum penalty is five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
