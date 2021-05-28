Sherri Koran, age 60, of Pine City died May 19, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
Sherri Kim Koran was born April 26, 1961 in Cambridge to Alvin and Marcia (Herberg) Purfeerst. Sherri went to school in North Branch and grew up on a farm. There she learned a hard work ethic early that carried on throughout her life. She married Ken Koran and they were blessed with three children, Corey, Callie and Joe. They later divorced. Sherri developed a loving relationship with Steve Servaty, and together they had a happy life. They made their home in Pine City where they were previous owner of “The Cricket”.
Sherri was always available to lend an ear and offer advice when she could. She loved getting together with family and trying the food at the latest restaurant. Her love for music was strong and the radio was always turned up as loud as it could go. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, keeping her lawn perfect, and decorating. She took pleasure in having pie and coffee with her family. She was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sherri is survived by her partner, Steve Servaty; mother, Marcia Tessness; children, Corey (Ryan) Swenson, Callie (Brady) Peterson, Joe (Lisa) Koran; brother, David Purfeerst; grandchildren, Kaleigha, Kaden, Ty, Kamryn, Kaisa and Brennen; also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Purfeerst; step-father, Lester Tessness; and sisters, Darri Niesen and Theresa Nowack.
A private memorial service will be held with burial at Cambridge Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.