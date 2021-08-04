Shirley and Ted Hansen

Shirley Hansen of Grasston passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 88 due to complications with Covid-19.
Carl “Ted” Theodore Hansen of Grasston passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the age of 94 due to broken heart syndrome.
On August 2, 2020, Ted and Shirley celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary and will continue celebrating together in heaven.
They were preceded in death by daughter Cynthia.
Ted and Shirley are survived by three children, Peter, Judy (Rick) Wolf, and Tom; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life to honor Ted and Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Hope Lutheran Church in Grasston. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Grasston Union Cemetery. Arrangements were by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
