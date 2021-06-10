Shirley Ann Parrish

Shirley Ann Marion Parrish of Pine City died Friday, May 28, 2021 at her home on Pokegama Lake at the age of 85 years old.
The daughter of Lawrence and Viola Connor, Shirley Ann was born in Lone Pine Township. She worked in the assembly department at Graco in Minneapolis. Shirley Ann and Earl lived in several different Minnesota communities, usually owning a lake home where they enjoyed fishing. She also enjoyed gardening and sewing, most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.
Following their retirement, they made their home in the rural Pine City. During their retirement years, Shirley Ann and Earl enjoyed traveling.
Shirley Ann is survived by her children: Deborah (Marvin) Holmes of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, Mark (Connie) Parrish of Coon Rapids, Mike Parrish of Pine City, Larry Parrish of Milaca, Elizabeth (Larry) Parrish of Cambridge, Robert Parrish of Coon Rapids, 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and sisters: Doris Garbacz and Ellen Hedlund.
Preceded in death by her husband Earl Parrish, parents Lawrence and Viola Connor, brothers Lawrence, Allen, and Howard Connor, sisters Ruth and Viola Connor.
Services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery on June 11 at 2 p.m. in Nowthen, MN.
