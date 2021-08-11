Shirley Dillard left this world on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Crestview Senior Care in Columbia Heights at the age of 79.
Shirley Ann Hobbs was born March 18, 1942, to Fred and Ester (Tessmer) Hobbs in Buffalo City, Wisc.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Chuck (Sissy) of Sneads Ferry, N.C., and Terry of Churdian, Iowa; grandchildren, Christina and Jeffery Dillard; sister, Joyce Helmbolt, St. Paul; sister-in-law, Karen Hobbs, St Paul; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and honorary niece Erica Miller of Pine City, who acquired the title for the wonderful care given to Shirley at Sophie’s Manor in Pine City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ester Hobbs; an infant daughter; siblings, Fredrick Hobbs, Lorraine (Ken) Miller, Jerry and Lois Hobbs, Barbara (Charles Pearson) Hobbs, and Arnold Hobbs; and a nephew, Greg Miller.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at future date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service ~ Swanson Chapel, Pine City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.