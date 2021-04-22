Shirley Christine Krause passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Elderwood of Hinckley. She was 85 years old.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home in Mora. A full notice will follow. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
