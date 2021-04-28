Shirley Krause

Shirley Christine Krause died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 with her family by her side in Hinckley.
Shirley was born on Dec. 26, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa to Shirley Hoover and his wife Dorothy. They later moved to Minneapolis. She met her lifelong love; Duane Krause at Roosevelt High School and they married on Jan. 23, 1954. They resided in the Twin Cities until 2001, when they retired to Brook Park.
Though Shirley had many ailments since birth, she always pressed forward with an optimistic outlook on life. Her interests included sewing, gardening, crocheting, and the outdoors. She was a devout Christian who sang at every opportunity and was always a part of the church choir.
She is preceded in death by her father Shirley, mother Dorothy, son Patrick, and brothers, Doug and Larry.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 67 years, Duane Krause; daughters Peggy Sundet, Linda Russell, Michelle Krause; daughter-in-law Diane Krause; 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Akkerman-Ingebrand Funeral Home (825 S Union St, Mora, MN). A luncheon will follow at 1 p.m. at Freddie’s Restaurant/Banquet Center in Mora. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.