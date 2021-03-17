Shirley Shoberg, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in St. Cloud.
Shirley Kathryn Livingston was born June 10, 1933 in Pokegama Township, to John and Alice (Kraft) Livingston and grew up on a farm west of Brook Park. She was the first of five children.
Shirley went to Brook Park Grade School through eighth grade and graduated from Pine City High School in 1951. After school she worked at Pine County Human Services Office and the Probation Office for 13 years and then was Rock Creek City Clerk and Zoning Officer for over 25 years. She took great pride in this position.
She met Melvin Shoberg at Topic Ballroom in Pine City and they were married July 11, 1964 in Pine City. She then moved onto his family farm east of Rock Creek. In October of 2001, they sold the farm and moved into a new home on land they saved. After Melvin’s passing, she moved to Pine City in 2016 and later to St Cloud in 2019.
She enjoyed crocheting and making quilts for friends, family and her church. Her children and grandchildren still enjoy these quilts to this day, many which were her own patterns. She loved her house plants, baking and spending time with her family and friends. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with Melvin that included much of the United States including Alaska and a trip to Switzerland and Germany.
She was a charter member of the Rock Creek Homemakers Club, a member of the Lutheran Church and of the Pine City VFW Auxiliary.
Shirley is survived by her children Sandi (Dan Steinbach) Shoberg of St. Cloud, Jeff (Julie Kerr) Shoberg of Sauk Rapids, Sheri Shoberg of Arden Hills; grandchildren Sierra (Cody) Cotter, Cody (Kayla) Steinbach, Leah (Phil) Sheridan, Alexis Shoberg, Adam Shoberg; great-granddaughter Nevaeh Steinbach; brothers-in-law Albert Gallik of Pine City, Clifford Shoberg of North Branch; sister-in-law Edie Shoberg of Spring Lake Park; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Alice Livingston; husband Melvin Shoberg; siblings John Livingston Jr., Lorelei Hoffman, Leroy Livingston and Betty Gallik.
Pastor John Stiles officiated at funeral services for Shirley: 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
May God Bless the Memory of Shirley Shoberg.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
