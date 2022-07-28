The 9th Annual Shoot for Hope fundraiser was held Saturday, July 16 for TreeHouse Sandstone. The day started with a sporting clays tournament at Wings North in Pine City at noon, followed by a banquet with a silent and live auction at Pine City Evangelical Free Church at 5p.m. TreeHouse Sandstone is a Christian non-profit organization dedicated to the mission of ending hopelessness among teens and works with students in grades 7-12 who are hurting and struggling with their mental health. More information can be found at www.treehousesandstone.org or texting SANDSTONE to 91999.

