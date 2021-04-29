Shotting forward

A total of 86 athletes shot for the Dragons under cloudy skies and windy conditions on April 25. 

Top guns:  Jacob Goodner again led the team, along with Ryan Plasek, hitting 47 of 50 targets.

Payton Smetana shot a 44, followed by William Brown with 43. Ryan Cummings, Cody Patzoldt, and Evan Doenz shot 42’s, and Jarred Juhl and Griffin Faur hit 40 clays each. 

