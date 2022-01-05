Pine City Schools Activities Director Rick Engelstad said at the December school board meeting that the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is requiring the implementation of a 35-second shot clock beginning in the 2023-’24 season for girls and boys basketball.
A shot clock is a timing device that displays a countdown of the time in which a team possessing the ball must attempt a field goal. One concern brought forward by schools is the cost in both the installation of the clock and hiring another worker to run the clock.
Engelstad said that he inquired to Fairplay, a company that makes the clocks, about being able to sync a shot clock with their current system, and Fairplay said it could, which would save the school a fair amount of money. The cost for the shot clock would be approximately $6,750.00, versus paying about $27,000 for a new clock system, and electrical and structural installation costs, along with other material costs, would be additional.
Under provisions of the adoption, member schools may use the shot clock at sub-varsity levels by consensus of competing schools.
Engelstad recommended to the school board that the clock be ordered soon.
On the implementation of a shot clock, Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Kyle Allen said. “I think it is a good thing for the state of basketball and the state of Minnesota. We feel it will only have positive impacts on our program due to our system and style of play.
Varsity girls basketball coach, Ted Hasz, said he mostly feels indifferent to the prospect, “I am pretty neutral on the shot clock being added. It is something that definitely helps the more skilled team. Some would say that it makes people use more strategy, but there is strategy being used when the less talented team wants to be patient on offense as well in order to stay in the game. I am not talking about holding the ball, I am talking about being disciplined and fundamentally sound when you are not blessed with the same caliber of athletes.”
He added that he believes most coaches have been on both ends of that situation, stating, “The coaches in Minnesota overwhelmingly wanted this change, so I am looking at that as a positive and something that we can look at as a new challenge for our players and coaching staff.”
Winter activities participation numbers strong
Engelstad stated in his report to the board that this winter’s participation numbers are strong with 67 students in boys basketball (7-12), 39 students in girls basketball (7-12), 35 students in boys hockey co-op (27 being from Pine City), 29 students in girls hockey co-op (16 from Pine City), 28 students in wrestling co-op (25 from PC), 13 cheerleaders, 10 dance team members, and 8 gymnasts in co-op with Rush City.
Engelstad said that because of a toner shortage, game programs will be moved to QR codes that attendees can scan at the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.