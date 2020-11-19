A Sandstone woman has been charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly firing a rifle at another woman on Friday, Nov. 6,
According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court, on Nov. 6, Mille Lacs Tribal Police Officer Jeffrey Schafer responded to the report of shots fired at a residence in Sandstone. Schafer was told that Rhonda Jane Diver, 44, had fired two shots at another woman she knew, and then fled the area in a Dodge Avenger.
The police officer saw a small hole in the rear window of an SUV parked in front of the residence. He also noted that a round object had nearly penetrated the SUV’s front windshield, although the projectile could not be located.
The police officer was told that Diver had been arguing with the other woman earlier in the day regarding a package Diver thought was delivered to the house. The woman said that Diver had been acting erratically.
The woman said she told Diver there was no package and asked her to leave. Diver was parked in her vehicle and the woman went back inside the residence, then heard a gunshot. The woman’s daughter opened the front door and a second shot was fired.
The woman and her daughter noted that Diver had a long-gun, believed to be a rifle, and had been doing target practice earlier in the week. The daughter reported that the second shot was pointed toward the house.
Law enforcement located Diver’s vehicle abandoned nearby on a minimum maintenance road. Several .22 caliber cartridges were observed in the vehicle, one of which had been fired.
Law enforcement located Diver, walking along the road without shoes on.
Diver declined to comment on what happened at the residence but said she knew why she was being arrested. After being read a Miranda warning, Diver declined to comment, but said she had thrown the gun somewhere no one will be able to find it or do harm with it.
Diver has been charged with felony dangerous weapons- drive by shooting, and with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.
