Local community members (above at the elementary school and below at the Pine County Courthouse) show support for Annabelle and Lorelei’s Legendary Avengers walk team. Pictured are teachers, Pine County Sheriff’s Office employees, Pine County employees, friends and family. Local girls, Lorelei and Annabelle, were both diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the ages of six and one, respectively.  A Walk for Diabetes will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 8 a.m. at the Mall of America if anyone is interested in joining.

