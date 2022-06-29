Sidewalk art

The Pine Center for the Arts is holding summer art classes for kindergarten through sixth graders for three weeks, with different projects every week. Each Thursday they color the sidewalk before Art the Park on Friday. They are having a showing of all of the kids’ projects this Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. This program is free and ran by donation and volunteers, per Rosalie Spahr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.