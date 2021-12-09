With snow in the forecast, this is a good time to make sure you are prepared for winter weather. If you haven’t yet, sign up to receive text message and/or email alerts during significant winter weather events that are affecting state roads in southeast Minnesota. Information will be shared about challenging driving conditions, crashes and closures on roads such as I-35, I-90, Hwy 14, Hwy 52 and Hwy 61.
It’s information that can help you decide to alter your route or adjust your travel plans to avoid the area and not get stuck. If you drive in southeast Minnesota – the 11 counties bordered by I-35 on the west, Hwy 19 on the north and Wisconsin and Iowa on the east and south – these alerts will be helpful.
Please share with others and encourage them to sign up as well. Stay safe this winter and drive smart.
Another great resource for knowing winter driving conditions is 511mn.org. You can also get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Check 511 for road conditions, traffic incidents, weather information, camera footage and more.
