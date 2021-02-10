The family of the late Cynthia Novy, owner of Pine City’s The Flower Box, wishes to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who showed kindness during Cindy’s hospitalization and after her passing.
We will forever remember the legacy of beauty that she created at The Flower Box for decades and the many acts of kindness she blessed us with.
The entire community showed their love and kindness in so many ways. Our family will always be grateful for the outpouring of love and sympathy extended to each of us.
Our thanks go out to all; including our extended families, distant relatives, neighbors, friends and acquaintances who supported us during this very difficult time. Our hearts are filled with gratitude when we say many thanks to all those who sent cards and text messages, signed the online guestbook, called to offer condolences, brought food, sent flowers and made donations in Cindy’s memory. We extend our sincere appreciation to all who offered kind words, thoughts and prayers.
We’d like to express special appreciation to everyone who either attended the socially distanced walk-through or viewed Cindy’s funeral mass online. The recorded service may still be viewed on Swanson’s Funeral Chapel website at:
We look forward to expressing our gratitude in person at Cindy’s celebration of life, to be planned at a later date when it is safe to gather, reminisce and share a meal.
With Sincere Gratitude,
Cindy Novy’s Family:
Cara Novy & Jennifer Miller, Richard Novy, Carolyn & Jerry Christenson, Chris & Phil Horn, Jody & Dennis Kliegle, Sandy & Dick Cavallin, Penny & Fritz Hudlow, and families
