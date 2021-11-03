Ray Johnson, 88, is still passionate about aviation 63 years after discovering the joys of flying. The Pine City native graduated high school in 1950 and joined the military for two years. When he came back to the area his brother introduced him to his newest interest, flying a plane.
“I flew with him and thought, this is great,” Johnson said.
Johnson enrolled in an aircraft mechanics school and also got his pilot’s licence. Shortly after he began his lifelong career as a corporate pilot for large corporations in the Twin Cities area.
A few years ago Johnson’s sister told him about the Pine County Historical Museum in Askov. The siblings toured the building and Johnson was impressed, but noticed something was missing. He asked if they would be interested in adding a plane to their display. They said yes and Johnson looked until he found the 1954 Beechcraft Bonanza and donated it to the museum.
Johnson began his own plane collection in 1956.
“I always had at least one airplane, sometimes more,” Johnson said.
He spent 20 years rebuilding a 1943 Stearman bi-plane, which was one of his top favorites from his collection. He flew over parades and won awards with the plane off and on during the 40 years he owned the plane.
Johnson said he flew the 300 mile trip to his cabin in Ontario, Canada many times over the years.
“You don’t get into a car,” Johnson said with a laugh. “You fly if you can.” He said it takes him 40 minutes to fly from his home in Buffalo, Minn. to Askov as opposed to driving about two hours.
“Ray is one of the best pilots,” said Wayne Flury, fellow aviation enthusiast and friend. He flew with Johnson to Askov to sign the final paperwork to donate the plane to the historical society. He said the view from 3,000 feet above the ground on a clear, sunny day is beautiful, especially with the fall colors. He said the landscape changes from cities and towns to agricultural patches of land, sprinkled with bodies of water.
“We have wanted to get a plane for a long time,” Nieswaag said. “People stop in when they see the plane to find out more about it.” She added that they are making space to set up an aviation room inside the museum. They currently have a Wright Flyer waiting to be reassembled and set up in the new room. It is an exact replica of the Wright plane that made the first flight, Nieswaag said.
