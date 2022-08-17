Sweater made by four sisters

Sweater made by four sisters and displayed at the Pine County Fair.

 Photo provided

Four crocheting sisters from around the country recently showed their handiwork at the Pine County Fair. Many items are entered in the fair, but what is unique about this one is that this creation was “blindly made” so to speak. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.