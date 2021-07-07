Games, treats and a ton of fun was in store for sixth graders and their families at their year-end party and graduation. Organizers of the Sixth Grade End of Year Party offered a shout-out to everyone that helped them pull it off – despite the  sweltering heat, a good time was had by all. Special gratitude was offered to each and every business, friend and family member who came forward for the sixth graders. Their time, donated supplies, and monetary donations were greatly appreciated by all. The sixth graders had an amazing time and organizers wanted to recognize the amazing Pine City community that always pulls together when the need arises.

