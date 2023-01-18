The Pine County Public Works Department has been preparing for the replacement of the bridge over Snake River on County Road 9, just east of Cross Lake, along with the addition of wider shoulders and the construction of a eight-foot wide paved bike trail out to the Snake River.
But the project will now be delayed according to Pine County Engineer Mark LeBrun.
“Due to permit restrictions, supply chain issues and funding, the CSAH 9 Snake River Bridge replacement project will begin in November, and the bridge will be removed in December of 2023,” said LeBrun. He said that this timeline will provide for the construction to be completed by August 2024.
Permit restrictions limit work within the Snake River from April 15 through July 1, he added. “This will allow us to do the substructure work in the spring of 2024 before the April 15 deadline,” LeBrun noted.
The $2.5 million project will be put out for bids this summer and paid for with state aid and local sales tax funds. Additional $3 million improvements to County Road 9 include trail construction from County Road 8 to the Snake River on County Road 9 beginning in June 2023.
The shoulder widening will be completed this fall. The final phase of the County Road 9 improvements will be a mill and overlay of the pavement in the summer of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.