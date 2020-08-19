JacLynn Cavallin laughs when asked how she got the idea to start making her own soaps.
“Honest truth? We were at the mall,” JacLynn said. “When we checked out, the prices were way too much for a mom with three daughters who wanted one of every [soap] in the store.”
The thought, ‘I bet I could do that,’ soon led to, ‘We should do that.’
“We started doing some research, and we kind of started dabbling, and I realized, hey, this is a fun science-chemistry as well – because I am a teacher,” JacLynn said. “So we started playing around with different products. We pretty much made them for ourselves for two years. I started giving a lot away as gifts and things like that, and people were really loving it. That’s where it was born. Now we spend a lot of the summer soaping it up in our kitchen lab.”
After mulling over various possibilities, she came up with the name “Soap Farmers” and the motto “Simple, safe and special.”
“I always wanted to have a farm,” JacLynn said. “And I thought, you know what? I’m farming soap now. It’s great to make a safe, quality product. We know what’s in there.”
She said they use a variety of natural ingredients to make the soaps, including goats milk, glycerin, different clays, Himalayan sea salt and Hawaiian sea salt. Some of the soaps are interestingly layered, while others incorporate unusual materials.
“We really do a lot of experimenting,” JacLynn said. “The layers just take time, because the soap has to cure and then mix up another batch and layer it on top. We use a lot of rose petals. Then I like to add in lavender, things like that”
One of her favorite products are their felted soaps – a bar of soap wrapped inside wool.
“These are pretty complex,” she said. “We think they’re great for camping, because you don’t need a washcloth, the suds come right up through the wool. Wool is naturally antibacterial, so we make our soap bar underneath and then I hand felt each one with wool. They’re just a nice, colorful, one of a kind soap.”
She noted that they also make non-toxic soy candles and even some tasty treats.
“We have our cottage food license too, so we can make goodies – so I can be that farm woman, baking and making soap at the same time. Oftentimes my husband will come in and he’s like, ‘Is it something to eat or is it soap?’ because we’re making lemon poppyseed soaps or chocolate soaps.
JacLynn and her daughters sell their unique soaps at Cabin Coffee and Mom’s Parkside Cafe in Pine City as well as the Pine City Farmers’ Market, and they have an online Etsy store and Facebook presence.
“My girls help a lot too,” she said. “We think of the names, and Danielle does all my PR on Instagram.”
“I just put together pictures and a creative caption with what the soap is like,” Danielle said. “I think it’s really cool ... to use social media to create a business.”
JacLynn said she doesn’t know what the future will bring for Soap Farmer, but she couldn’t be happier with how it has gone so far.
“Who knew that washing your hands was going to be like this? It has just blown up,” JacLynn said. “We ship everywhere. It’s kind of going crazy right now. Everybody wants a different soap, and everybody loves receiving gifts on their porches. It has been fun.”
