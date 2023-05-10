The Dragons jumped on the Eagles early in game one of the doubleheader. The offensive firepower was led by Dannie Maish, Lydia Blatz, Karly Dahlberg, Elizabeth Simon, Breckan Reiser, and Lily Struss all driving in runs for the Dragons. Karly Dahlberg commanded the circle, allowing three hits and one run while striking out six and walking one batter.
The Dragons racked up eleven hits on the game. Reiser, Struss and Blatz collected multiple hits. Breckan Reiser would go 3-3 at the plate and lead the team in hits.
Pine City 15, East Central 2
With the game tied at 2-2 in the top of the third, the Dragons added eight runs to take a commanding lead. Dahlberg continued her progression in the circle. The freshman pitcher allowed seven hits, two runs and struck out six batters. The Dragons racked up eleven hits in the contest. Kadence Wallenberg, Breckan Reiser, Maggie Pulley, and Lydia Blatz all collected multiple hits for the Dragons. The Dragons combined to steal 10 bases against the Eagles.
Rush City 23, Pine City 2
The Dragons ended the week with their matchup against the top team in the conference Rush City Tigers. The Tigers would get on the board early and often, scoring in each inning. The Dragons struggled to contain the offense and with the Tigers leading 13-2 in the fourth inning, added ten additional runs pulling away for good.
The Dragons had opportunities to crawl back in early in the game. Lydia Blatz, Lily Struss, Maggie Pulley, Dannie Miash, Breckan Reiser, Kadence Wallberg all had hits to leads the Dragons. The clutch fielding by the Tiger defense side kept the Dragons from getting the big inning they needed. The Dragons are currently 4-4 on the shortened season with remaining games all against Great River Conference opponents.
